Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 955,221 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,952,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955,221 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.19% of Baker Hughes worth $48,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKR. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $10,307,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 600,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 198,478 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,121,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 5.2% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 300,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after buying an additional 14,966 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Baker Hughes by 10.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 266,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKR stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.55. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 105.30 and a beta of 1.65.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 313.04%.

In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $255,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $729,511.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,533,244 shares of company stock worth $1,188,337,557 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

