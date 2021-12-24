Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 99,089 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,089 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.27% of Williams-Sonoma worth $36,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 125.0% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 33.3% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 12.6% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 23.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 13.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.35.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $168.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.12. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.75 and a 12 month high of $223.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.32%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $3,130,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total value of $481,479.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,798 shares of company stock worth $7,046,630. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

