Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Bought by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Nordson comprises about 1.5% of TAP Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $5,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $253.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $272.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.04.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 22.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.25.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

