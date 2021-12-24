Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stake Reduced by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 9,066 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $19,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $373,567,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,162,000 after buying an additional 1,019,183 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,223,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 699.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 234,170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $62,152,000 after buying an additional 204,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $287.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $281.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.88. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $230.15 and a 12-month high of $296.06.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.48.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

