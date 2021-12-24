Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.29

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.29 and traded as low as $10.16. Nortech Systems shares last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 1,336 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Nortech Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.29. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.35.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $29.45 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nortech Systems by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nortech Systems by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nortech Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nortech Systems, Inc operates as an electronic manufacturing services company. The firm offers a full range of value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing services and support including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management and post-market services.

