Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.35. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 2,274,652 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NAK shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.20 price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a market cap of $185.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 27,695,248 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after buying an additional 913,847 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 1,195.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 62,308 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 57,500 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

