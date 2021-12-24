Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.35. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 2,274,652 shares traded.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NAK shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.20 price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.
The company has a market cap of $185.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.73.
About Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.
