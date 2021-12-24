Northern Investors (LON:NRI) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $186.00

Northern Investors Company PLC (LON:NRI)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 186 ($2.46) and traded as low as GBX 186 ($2.46). Northern Investors shares last traded at GBX 186 ($2.46), with a volume of 4,888 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 186 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 186.

Northern Investors Company Profile (LON:NRI)

Northern Investors Company PLC is an investment company. The Company is a private equity investment trust managed by NVM Private Equity LLP. The Company’s investment objective is to conduct an orderly realization of its portfolio with a view to returning capital to shareholders. The majority of the Company’s investments are in small and medium-sized unquoted companies.

