Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTRS. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 10,444.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $1,504,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $5,726,533.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,420 shares of company stock worth $9,142,378 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $118.21 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $88.20 and a 1 year high of $126.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 44.16%.

NTRS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

