Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $381.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $369.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $408.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.15.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

