Novacoin (NVC) Trading Up 8% This Week

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. During the last seven days, Novacoin has traded 8% higher against the dollar. One Novacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Novacoin has a market cap of $548,563.53 and $630.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,062.24 or 0.99311433 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00055362 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005078 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00031507 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $703.54 or 0.01368314 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003690 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

Novacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Buying and Selling Novacoin

