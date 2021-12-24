Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) and Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN) Financial Analysis

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) and Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition (NYSE:IVAN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Novanta and Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novanta 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.72%. Given Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition is more favorable than Novanta.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Novanta and Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novanta $590.62 million 10.43 $44.52 million $1.38 125.44 Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

Novanta has higher revenue and earnings than Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Novanta and Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novanta 7.51% 18.21% 9.31% Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.2% of Novanta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Novanta shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Novanta beats Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc. engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products. The Vision segment offers a range of medical grade technologies, including medical insufflators, pumps and related disposables; surgical displays and operating room integration technologies; optical data collection and machine vision technologies; radio frequency identification technologies; thermal printers; spectrometry technologies; and embedded touch screen solutions. The Precision Motion segment includes optical encoders, precision motor and motion control technology, air bearing spindles, and precision machined components to customers. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

About Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

