NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens upgraded NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Get NOW alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 306.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of NOW during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NOW during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NOW during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of NOW during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

DNOW opened at $8.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.65. NOW has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.39 million, a PE ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.94.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. NOW had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NOW will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NOW

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.