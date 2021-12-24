NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,465 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF were worth $15,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 557.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 123,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter.

BATS NUDM opened at $30.92 on Friday. NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $28.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.09.

