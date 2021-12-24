Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Acquired by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 63.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 target price on Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.07.

Nutrien stock opened at $74.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $46.60 and a twelve month high of $75.66.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

