Nvwm LLC Acquires 6,438 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 2.2% of Nvwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 327.3% in the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 188,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after acquiring an additional 144,360 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 989.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,303,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,136,000 after buying an additional 1,184,297 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

BATS:JPST traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $50.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,744,254 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average of $50.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.