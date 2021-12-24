Nvwm LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.0% of Nvwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 17.5% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,070,000. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.7% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,374,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.55 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.66. The firm has a market cap of $141.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

