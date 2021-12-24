Nvwm LLC Decreases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nvwm LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,971 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.8% of Nvwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Visa by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.62. 4,795,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,828,372. The stock has a market cap of $417.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.91. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.73.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

