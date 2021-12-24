Nvwm LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Nvwm LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 43.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,666 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.7% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 201,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after buying an additional 14,378 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at about $15,835,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at about $483,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 566.0% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 53,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 45,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 51,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $34.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,253,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,701,485. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.18. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

