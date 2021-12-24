Nwam LLC Acquires 1,559 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $815,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,927 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at $428,284,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 754.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,999,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $321,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,746 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $973,870,000 after purchasing an additional 928,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at about $135,601,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $126.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $116.60 and a one year high of $180.36. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.29.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

