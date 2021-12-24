Nwam LLC Acquires 3,690 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Nwam LLC boosted its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC owned about 0.07% of Alcoa worth $5,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alcoa by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,819 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,243,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,323,000 after buying an additional 728,568 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 265.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,724,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,540,000 after buying an additional 1,253,420 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,420,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,332,000 after buying an additional 760,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,313,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,390,000 after buying an additional 360,620 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:AA opened at $59.36 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $60.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 2.40.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

Alcoa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

