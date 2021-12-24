Nwam LLC Acquires 8,261 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Nwam LLC lifted its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,159,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,720,413,000 after buying an additional 387,764 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,087,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,193,363,000 after buying an additional 3,352,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,343,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,920,351,000 after purchasing an additional 386,999 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,278,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $870,080,000 after purchasing an additional 548,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,754,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $605,101,000 after purchasing an additional 248,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIG. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.07.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $56.57 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.80 and a 52-week high of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.57.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.09%.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

