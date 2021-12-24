Nwam LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 0.7% of Nwam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Nwam LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $8,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IUSB. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $52.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.38. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $52.48 and a 52-week high of $54.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

