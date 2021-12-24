Nwam LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Nwam LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $240.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.70 and its 200 day moving average is $230.31. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $189.76 and a fifty-two week high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

