Nwam LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,429 shares during the quarter. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Nwam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Nwam LLC owned 0.26% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $6,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,263.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period.

COMT opened at $30.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.69. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $26.34 and a 12 month high of $38.36.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $5.494 dividend. This is a boost from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 18.28%.

