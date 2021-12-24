Nwam LLC Buys 15,133 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,133 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $85.54 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $85.47 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%.

