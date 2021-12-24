Nwam LLC Buys 2,056 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,435 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 305.9% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $453,000. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.4% in the third quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 645 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 16.0% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,548 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $806.50.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total transaction of $528,016,216.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,278,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,484,433,865 over the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,067.00 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,043.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $820.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 345.31, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

