Nwam LLC Buys 4,109 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 17,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,833,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,139,000 after purchasing an additional 114,847 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 33,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $126.42 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $103.66 and a twelve month high of $128.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.48.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

