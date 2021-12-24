Nwam LLC Buys 493 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of Nwam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 502.2% during the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 78.4% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,866.25, for a total transaction of $8,598,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 203,191 shares of company stock valued at $447,222,789 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,942.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,699.00 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,914.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,781.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

