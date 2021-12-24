Nwam LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Nwam LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 655,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,243,000 after acquiring an additional 27,872 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,109 shares during the last quarter.

IWP opened at $115.05 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $94.31 and a twelve month high of $123.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.55.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

