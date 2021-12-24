Nwam LLC Cuts Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Nwam LLC cut its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADM. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,088,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,548,000 after buying an additional 3,954,805 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth about $148,312,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,043,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,045,000 after buying an additional 1,380,332 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,735,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,146,000 after buying an additional 580,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,981,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,652,000 after buying an additional 426,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $65.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.18.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

