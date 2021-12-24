Nwam LLC Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Nwam LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 181.3% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 194.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,459,000 after purchasing an additional 225,784 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $221,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $102.32 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.10.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

