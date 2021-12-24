Nwam LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,669 shares during the period. Nwam LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $1,708,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 522.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 65,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 55,020 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 131.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,675,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 52.2% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 226,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after purchasing an additional 77,746 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $57.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.10. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $50.53 and a 1 year high of $60.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.