Nwam LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Nwam LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,746 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day moving average is $51.82. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

