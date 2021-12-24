Nwam LLC Purchases 23,321 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Nwam LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,321 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,960,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,067,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,241,877,000 after acquiring an additional 420,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,956,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,501,000 after acquiring an additional 160,086 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,526,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $835,450,000 after acquiring an additional 28,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,013,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,750,000 after acquiring an additional 155,363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $128.23 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $131.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.01 and its 200-day moving average is $128.70.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

