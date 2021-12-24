Nwam LLC Purchases 3,195 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 301.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

MBB stock opened at $107.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.59 and its 200-day moving average is $108.10. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $106.95 and a 1 year high of $110.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

