Nwam LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Nwam LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Nwam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWD. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 205,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,150,000 after acquiring an additional 31,493 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 27,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 16,005 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $165.63 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $133.78 and a twelve month high of $167.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.52.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

