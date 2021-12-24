Nwam LLC Sells 16,600 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Nwam LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,263,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 10,526 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after buying an additional 17,019 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,115,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,393,000 after buying an additional 645,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 23,133 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $50.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.68. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

