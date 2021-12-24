Nwam LLC Sells 1,908 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Nwam LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. Nwam LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $5,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 321.2% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,651,000 after purchasing an additional 567,605 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 638.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 609,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,880,000 after purchasing an additional 526,797 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,463,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,458,000 after purchasing an additional 260,230 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 356,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,582,000 after purchasing an additional 125,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,337,000 after purchasing an additional 93,621 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SLYV opened at $84.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.79 and a 200 day moving average of $84.15. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $64.60 and a 12 month high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.