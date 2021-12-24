Nwam LLC Sells 23,951 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Nwam LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,951 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $81.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.27. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $81.20 and a 52-week high of $83.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

