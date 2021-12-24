Nwam LLC Sells 3,425 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Nwam LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000.

VEU stock opened at $61.03 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $57.43 and a one year high of $65.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.74.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

