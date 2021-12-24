Nwam LLC Sells 4,197 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Nwam LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Nwam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $24,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 81.5% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 73,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,273,000 after acquiring an additional 33,140 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 709,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,012,000 after acquiring an additional 26,605 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $320.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $315.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.69. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $239.41 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.