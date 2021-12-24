Nwam LLC Sells 44,967 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Nwam LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,967 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

BNDX opened at $55.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.28. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $55.28 and a twelve month high of $58.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.618 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $19.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 35.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

