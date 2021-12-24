Nwam LLC Sells 9,232 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Nwam LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,232 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $278.47 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $224.35 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.61 and a 200-day moving average of $272.62.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

