Nwam LLC Trims Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Nwam LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,236 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,348,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,892,640,000 after purchasing an additional 78,123 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Shopify by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,165,776,000 after buying an additional 79,031 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 1.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,032,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,755,148,000 after buying an additional 30,079 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 13.6% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,219,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,781,399,000 after buying an additional 145,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 1.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 954,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,395,312,000 after buying an additional 11,394 shares in the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,648.50.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,439.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,491.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,472.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.65, a PEG ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.46. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,005.14 and a 1-year high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

