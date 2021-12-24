Nyxoah’s (NYXH) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Nyxoah’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.33) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.54) EPS.

NASDAQ:NYXH opened at $21.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.04. Nyxoah has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,719,000. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

