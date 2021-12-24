O3Swap Trading 8% Higher Over Last Week (O3)

O3Swap (CURRENCY:O3) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 24th. O3Swap has a market cap of $50.68 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One O3Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, O3Swap has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00057312 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,067.78 or 0.07973600 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,046.12 or 1.00059710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00054323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00072922 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007434 BTC.

O3Swap Coin Profile

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

O3Swap Coin Trading

