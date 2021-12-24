Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Hits $0.31 on Exchanges

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000613 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $1.09 billion and $120.14 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 25.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1,757,532,284.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

