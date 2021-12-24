OAX (OAX) Trading 20.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One OAX coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OAX has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. OAX has a market cap of $18.13 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OAX alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004963 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00043711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007063 BTC.

OAX Coin Profile

OAX (OAX) is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. OAX’s official website is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.