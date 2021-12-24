Oddz (ODDZ) Price Down 23.5% Over Last 7 Days

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000516 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar. Oddz has a market cap of $9.56 million and $344,131.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00055880 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,020.85 or 0.07891209 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00055539 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,964.04 or 1.00020573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00071765 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008082 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

