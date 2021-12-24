ODUWA One Day Volume Reaches $11,489.00 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000915 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ODUWA has traded 27.9% higher against the US dollar. ODUWA has a market cap of $1.95 million and $11,489.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,893.02 or 0.99811424 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00054937 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00031365 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $695.24 or 0.01363504 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003639 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

